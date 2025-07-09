By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The aid ship, Madleen, which was carrying 12 international activists and humanitarian aid, was intercepted on June 1 by Israeli forces in international waters.

Spain’s National Court on Tuesday launched a criminal investigation into Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Foreign Minister Israel Katz, and several senior military officials over their alleged involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity, particularly Israel’s attack last month on a humanitarian aid ship, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“This decision is the result of a criminal complaint that we filed last week on behalf of the activist Sergio Toribio, the only Spanish crew member on board the sailboat Madleen” which aimed to break Israel’s siege on Gaza, Spanish MEP Jaume Asens explained in a video on X.

🔴 La Audiencia Nacional investiga a Netanyahu por crímenes de guerra y de lesa humanidad por el asalto al barco Madleen. En este vídeo te explico los hechos, los delitos investigados y quiénes son los responsables.#FlotillaGaza pic.twitter.com/8uW2k6B6XH — Jaume Asens (@Jaumeasens) July 8, 2025

The Madleen, which was carrying 12 international activists and humanitarian aid, was intercepted on June 1 by Israeli forces in international waters.

“The resolution considers that the assault on that boat has a criminal nature and will investigate the use of drones, tear gas, and the illegal detention of 12 activists, including Greta Thunberg and Rima Hasan,” Asens continued.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and French-Palestinian Member of the European Parliament Rima Hassan were among those detained.

Use of Drones, Tear Gas

The case was filed under the principle of universal jurisdiction by Spanish citizen Sergio Toribio and the Committee for Solidarity with the Arab Cause.

This legal action is a major step toward international accountability for Israel’s attacks on humanitarian missions. It reaffirms the commitment of Spanish civil society to uphold international law, challenge the siege on Gaza, and defend the dignity and inalienable rights of the… pic.twitter.com/prcMp8Hqt8 — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) July 5, 2025

It alleges that Israeli forces used drones, tear gas, and carried out the illegal detention of civilians in what it describes as part of a broader pattern of violations tied to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The court ruling requests cooperation with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and frames the assault in the context of the genocide in Gaza.

‘Fight against Impunity’

It marks the first time Spain has opened a formal investigation into Israeli leadership over the war in Gaza, the report noted.

“This is a major step in the fight against impunity. When states fail to fulfill their obligations, it is up to civil society to activate justice as an ethical, legal, and political tool against horror,” Asens said.

If upheld, the investigation could restrict Netanyahu’s and other Israeli officials’ ability to travel to Europe without risking arrest warrants linked to the case.

The Israeli government has not yet issued an official response to the development.

Staggering Death Toll

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 57,000, wounding more than 136,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

A Palestinian youth screams in agony after 10 members of the Abu Shaaban family were brutally killed when Israeli warplanes targeted their makeshift tent in the so-called safe zone of Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/loJpNO3HH9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 9, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)