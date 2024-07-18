A Swarm of Drones – Resistance Roundup – Day 286

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In one of several operations carried out by Hezbollah, the Lebanese group targeted with “a swarm of attack drones” the Filon base, in northern Israel.

Filon is the headquarters of the Israeli army’s 210th Division. It also serves as the military warehouse in the northern region.

This was one of nine separate statements issued by Hezbollah, which also reported that “a swarm of attack drones” have directly targeted other Israeli military bases in various Israeli settlements.

Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades bombard the enemy forces amassed in the Netzarim axis with heavy mortar shells, achieving direct casualties among them, and helicopter flights are landing to evacuate the dead and wounded.”

🟢 Al Qassam Brigades: Published a video stating: “After our mujahideen returned safely from their combat missions… Scenes from a boat ambush carried out by our mujahideen near Al-Amin Muhammad roundabout in the Tel Al-Hawa neighborhood, south of #Gaza City” pic.twitter.com/S0eu6ePI4n — Quds Media Network (@Qudsmn) July 18, 2024

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombed Mefalsim and Nir Am in the Gaza envelope with a rocket barrage. “We bombed the command and control headquarters of the Zionist enemy on the Netzarim axis with 107mm rockets.”

Hezbollah

“In support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their brave and honorable resistance, the Islamic Resistance carried out several operations against the sites and deployments of the Israeli enemy army at the Lebanese-Palestinian border on Thursday, 18-07-2024, as follows: “1. At 14:44, targeting the newly installed espionage equipment mounted on a crane at the Hadab Yarin site with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit and destroying it.

Hezbollah released a video showing some of the martyrs on the battlefield. So many of us are praying to get the opportunity to join the battle to save the children of Palestine from Zionist extermination. pic.twitter.com/nQNMgCYedf — Seyed Mohammad Marandi (@s_m_marandi) July 18, 2024

“2. At 15:30, targeting the espionage equipment installed at the newly established center for war gathering and reconnaissance teams in the Metulla settlement with a guided missile, achieving a direct hit and destroying it. “3. At 16:02, targeting the Birkat Risha site with Burkan missiles, achieving a direct hit and causing a fire to break out. “4. At 16:02, targeting the Al-Rahib site with Burkan missiles, achieving a direct hit and causing a fire to break out. “5. At 17:05, targeting the Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, achieving a direct hit. “6. At 17:05, targeting a Merkava tank at the Hadab Yarin site with anti-tank missiles, achieving a direct hit, resulting in its destruction and catching fire.

Israel has begun massacring civilians in south Lebanon. Hezbollah say the retaliation will be strong enough to cause a mass evacuation of illegally occupied land. pic.twitter.com/nsL78V3pt6 — Syrian Girl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) July 18, 2024

“7. Launching an aerial attack with a swarm of attack drones on the Filon base (the headquarters of the 210th Division and its warehouses in the northern region) southeast of the occupied city of Safad, targeting the positions and quarters of its officers and soldiers, achieving precise hits and confirmed casualties, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks and assassinations in the towns of Ghazze (Western Bekaa) and Jbal Al-Botm. “8. At 17:17, targeting the Al-Marj site with Burkan missiles, achieving a direct hit. “9. Launching an aerial attack with a swarm of attack drones on the newly established headquarters of the Western Brigade (300) south of the Ya’ara settlement, targeting the positions and quarters of its officers and soldiers, achieving confirmed casualties, in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks and assassinations in the towns of Ghazze (Western Bekaa) and Jbal Al-Botm.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)