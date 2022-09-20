Israeli Forces Plug Two Water Wells with Cement in West Bank

Israeli forces on Tuesday plugged with cement two underground water wells in the occupied West Bank, deeming them useless, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The water wells were providing drinking water for residents in the villages of al-Ras and Kafr Aboush, south of Tulkarm.

The head of Al-Ras village council, Muhammad Majdoub, told WAFA that the occupation forces plugged a well in the eastern area of the village with concrete without a prior warning.

RT PalestineChron "“As Dr. Ramzy Baroud and Romana Rubeo explain, the expansion of illegal Jewish settlements are draining already exhausted Palestinian water supplies, a fact that further attests to the apartheid nature of the Zionist regime.” Our … pic.twitter.com/uyTvgb5Frn" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) April 2, 2022

The Israeli forces also seized a water pump and a truck parked in the area owned by a local resident and forced municipality crews to leave the area.

Majdoub added that the well was dug by the municipality last year for drinking purposes to alleviate the water shortage crisis in the village, especially in the summer, after the Israeli company Mekorot refused to provide the village with more water.

Israel has total control over Palestinian water resources in the occupied territories and does not allow Palestinians to dig underground water wells or even ponds that collect rainwater.

