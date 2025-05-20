‘No Double Standards’: Spain to Consider Ban on Arms Trade with Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Spanish Parliament has taken a significant step by approving a proposal to consider a ban on arms trade with Israel.

The move aligns with growing European sentiment and increasing pressure on Israel to end the starvation of Gaza’s population and halt its ongoing genocide, which has lasted over 18 months.

On Tuesday evening, the Spanish Parliament voted in favor of a motion put forth by leftist and nationalist parties. The proposal advocates for prohibiting the sale of weapons to countries implicated in genocide, explicitly including Israel.

This parliamentary action follows a call by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday. Sanchez urged for Israel’s exclusion from international cultural events, such as the Eurovision Song Contest, citing its continued aggression in the Gaza Strip. He drew a parallel to Russia’s exclusion from such events after its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at a conference in Madrid, Sanchez, a socialist and long-standing critic of Israeli policies in the occupied Palestinian territories, stated, “We cannot allow double standards, even in culture.”

He elaborated, “I believe no one was surprised three years ago when Russia was asked to withdraw from international competitions after its invasion of Ukraine and not participate – for example – in the Eurovision Song Contest. Therefore, Israel should not participate either.”

In late April, the Spanish government announced the unilateral termination of a contract for the purchase of ammunition from an Israeli company. It confirmed that it would not grant an import license for Israeli ammunition, stating the decision was made “for reasons related to public interest.”

Indicating a broader review of military cooperation with Israel, the Spanish government clarified at the time that it was conducting a legal study on the implications of terminating the contract. It also emphasized that Spain has neither purchased nor sold any weapons to Israeli companies since October 7, 2023, and affirmed this policy would continue.

The Spanish government further reinforced its stance by confirming that all arms deals signed with Israeli companies before October 7, 2023, will not be implemented. This underscores its rejection of any military cooperation with Israel following the genocide in Gaza.

Last year, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had already called on the international community to halt arms sales to Israel.

In response to Madrid’s recognition of a Palestinian state, the Israeli Foreign Ministry issued a decision preventing the Spanish consulate in Jerusalem from providing services to Palestinians.

Furthermore, Sanchez has urged European Union member states to support Spain’s request to suspend the free trade agreement between the bloc and Israel, citing Israel’s actions in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

In November 2024, the Spanish government also prevented two ships, believed to be carrying weapons and military supplies to Israel, from docking in its ports.

With unconditional American support, Israel continues its genocidal war in Gaza, which has resulted in over 175,000 casualties (killed and wounded), predominantly women and children. More than 11,000 individuals remain missing.

(AJA, PC, Spanish Media)