US Republican Senators Call on FBI to Cease Investigation into Abu Akleh’s Killing

Eight Republican Senators in the US have penned a letter to the FBI and Department of Justice (DoJ) to cease their investigation into the killing of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, the Middle East Monitor reported.

The eight lawmakers suggest that the probe could negatively affect US-Israel ties.

“This misguided investigation into the IDF [Israeli military], which the DOJ and FBI have no jurisdiction over, must be closed immediately before further harm comes to our bilateral relationship with Israel,” reads the letter.

The letter also said that the Israeli military had completed an investigation into the killing and found they could not determine the source of the gunfire.

Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces while covering Israeli raids in the Jenin area in the occupied West Bank on May 11.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)