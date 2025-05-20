‘Security Incident’ in Gaza as Resistance Expands – Scores Killed in New Airstrikes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli media report troop casualties under military censorship as Gaza resistance operations intensify and Israeli airstrikes kill at least 87 Palestinians in 24 hours.

Israeli media have reported a new “security incident” in the Gaza Strip, coinciding with an escalation in Palestinian resistance operations.

While details remain unclear due to military censorship, initial reports indicate that a building collapsed on an Israeli unit, seriously injuring two soldiers and moderately injuring a third.

One Israeli soldier may still be trapped under the rubble, with rescue operations ongoing under heavy fire.

The incident follows a series of intensified operations by the Palestinian resistance.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, announced it had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank east of Khan Yunis, in the Khuza’a area, using an RPG. The group reported that the tank caught fire during the operation.

Resistance operations have been increasing across all areas in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, Khan Yunis, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia.

These operations have reportedly caused casualties among Israeli forces, despite Israel’s deployment of additional troops and the ongoing bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll continues to mount. The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that 79 Palestinians have been killed since dawn on Tuesday, bringing the total to 87 killed and 290 wounded in the past 24 hours.

Among the dead are four Palestinians killed in the bombing of Khalifa School, which was sheltering displaced civilians in Beit Lahia. Dozens more—mostly women and children—were wounded in the attack, according to Al-Jazeera.

Nearby, an Israeli airstrike targeted the home of the Al-Maqeed family in Jabaliya refugee camp, killing several civilians, including women and children.

In Gaza City’s Sheja’iyya neighborhood, two Palestinians were killed in another airstrike, while 13 more were killed earlier in the day when Israeli forces bombed a school housing displaced families in the Daraj neighborhood.

In central Gaza, 15 Palestinians—including women and children—were killed in a strike on a gas station near the Nuseirat refugee camp. Two more were killed in a separate raid west of Deir al-Balah, following an earlier airstrike that killed 13 people in the same area.

Airstrikes have also intensified in Khan Yunis and its surrounding areas in the south, especially in the Al-Mawasi region, which shelters thousands of displaced people.

Since Israel resumed its assault on Gaza on March 18—after withdrawing from a previously agreed ceasefire—the ongoing offensive has killed over 3,400 Palestinians and wounded more than 9,600, according to Gaza’s Ministry of Health.

(PC, AJA)