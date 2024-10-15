By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“This is a genocide of Palestinians. The US must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now.”

American Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has called on the Joe Biden administration to “stop enabling” a “genocide of Palestinians” in the Gaza Strip.

“The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals,” she said on X on Monday.

“This is a genocide of Palestinians. The US must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

The horrors unfolding in northern Gaza are the result of a completely unrestrained Netanyahu gov, fully armed by the Biden admin while food aid is blocked and patients are bombed in hospitals. This is a genocide of Palestinians. The US must stop enabling it. Arms embargo now. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 14, 2024

Her remarks came after the Pentagon announced on Sunday that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin authorized the deployment to Israel of a THAAD anti-missile system battery and a crew of US military personnel to operate it to help bolster the country’s air defenses, the Anadolu news agency reported. This follows the missile attacks by Iran on Israel in April and on October 1.

Washington has confirmed plans to station THAAD air defense system in Israel, as well as an American crew to operate it, for a potential confrontation against Iran. Meanwhile, Tehran says the US support for Israel is increasing the risk of an all-out war in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/GSQ4qqyckE — RT (@RT_com) October 14, 2024

The congresswoman’s statement also follows Israel’s bombing of a courtyard at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central Gazan city of Deir al-Balah on Sunday night, setting dozens of tents ablaze as displaced Palestinians slept. At least four Palestinians were killed and 40 others injured in the attack.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 42,289 Palestinians have been killed, and 98,684 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Millions Displaced

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)