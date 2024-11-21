By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have killed three Palestinian men in the occupied West Bank, with two of the men targeted in an airstrike on their vehicle in Jenin.

On Thursday, Jihaad Raafat Qatouni was killed by Israeli forces during a raid on the al-Ain camp, west of Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Three Palestinians were also detained during the raid.

Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday targeted a vehicle during a raid on the town of Kafr Dan, located to the west of Jenin city in the northern West Bank, reported WAFA.

Within 24 hours, lsraeli occupation forces kill 5 Palestinians in Jenin City, northern West Bank. pic.twitter.com/gXCauxAOk0 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) November 20, 2024

Their bodies were subsequently detained by Israeli forces, raising the total number of fatalities in the district to eight, as the Israeli assault on Jenin city, its refugee camp, and surrounding towns continued for over 48 hours, the report added.

Earlier in the day, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced that one young man was killed after being shot in the chest during an Israeli military incursion into Kafr Dan. Despite efforts by paramedics to resuscitate him, he succumbed to his injuries.

Another young man was also shot and injured in the chest.

Vehicles, Homes Set Alight

Israeli forces also set fire to four vehicles in the Wadi Hassan area near the town during the raid, and an Israeli military unit seized an ambulance belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent in Kafr Dan, opening fire near it, said WAFA.

The destruction of Al-Aloub neighborhood infrastructure During the ongoing raid, we were able to enter one of the neighborhoods of Jenin camp after an occupation army force withdrew from it, which is the Al-Alub neighborhood in Jenin camp, and we noticed the presence of… pic.twitter.com/Ow2vSGWfGi — Free Palestine TV (@TVFreePalestine) November 21, 2024

The Israeli offensive has left widespread destruction across Jenin. Infrastructure, including water and electricity networks, has been severely damaged. Israeli forces also targeted civilian homes, setting four houses and a commercial shop on fire in the Jenin refugee camp and the surrounding neighborhoods.

The Israeli military has withdrawn from parts of Jenin city and the refugee camp, but the damage caused by the assault remains significant, WAFA reported.

Rising Death Toll

Tension has been running high in the West Bank since Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip began last October, killing nearly 44,000 Palestinians.

Nearly 795 Palestinians have since been killed and over 6,450 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied territory, according to the Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark advisory opinion that declared Israel’s decades-long occupation of Palestinian land “illegal” and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)