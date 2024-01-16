‘Stop the Genocide’ Calls Interrupt Austrian Parliament Session – VIDEO

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A group of Jewish activists have interrupted the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, calling for an end to Israel’s assault on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Russia Today, citing eyewitnesses, said that the protestors, belonging to an organization called Don’t Speak for Us, interrupted a session of the Austrian parliament on Monday, on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Protesters yelled “Stop the Genocide” as they raised Palestinian flags and dropped leaflets from the gallery before security intervened and forced them to leave.

#Austria #Vienna. Shouting and rioting in favor of Palestine in the Parliament. Pro-#Palestinian activists,who are Jewish themselves and Israeli Jews, chanted: "Stop the genocide" or "Stop the war now."Activists also carried Palestinian flags and threw pamphlets from the gallery. pic.twitter.com/MaoN05KXrY — Muhammad Amir Siddique (@advocateamir433) January 16, 2024

The Austrian government has offered its unconditional support to Israel and repeatedly rejected resolutions calling for a ceasefire at the United Nations General Assembly.

Demonstrations have taken place in cities across Europe, including London, Milan and Vienna, since Israel launched its onslaught on Gaza on October 7, last year.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,285 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)