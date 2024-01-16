‘Stop the Genocide’ Calls Interrupt Austrian Parliament Session – VIDEO

January 16, 2024 Blog, News
Activists interrupt the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, calling for an end to the war. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

A group of Jewish activists have interrupted the Austrian Parliament in Vienna, calling for an end to Israel’s assault on the besieged Gaza Strip.

Russia Today, citing eyewitnesses, said that the protestors, belonging to an organization called Don’t Speak for Us, interrupted a session of the Austrian parliament on Monday, on the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Protesters yelled “Stop the Genocide” as they raised Palestinian flags and dropped leaflets from the gallery before security intervened and forced them to leave.

The Austrian government has offered its unconditional support to Israel and repeatedly rejected resolutions calling for a ceasefire at the United Nations General Assembly.

Demonstrations have taken place in cities across Europe, including London, Milan and Vienna, since Israel launched its onslaught on Gaza on October 7, last year.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 24,285 Palestinians have been killed, and 61,154 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, WAFA)

