Support Us NOW: Help the Palestine Chronicle Carry on with Its Quest for a Free Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Now in Three Languages: The Palestine Chronicle Deserves Your Immediate Help and Continued Support

Dear Reader,

For decades, many of us sought validation from corporate mainstream media with the hope that they would exhibit a degree of balance in their coverage of the Israeli occupation of Palestine.

Unfortunately, but also unsurprisingly, we have failed in such a quest: Corporate media remains as biased towards Israel as it has ever been .

At The Palestine Chronicle, we reached this realization twenty-four years ago, and this is precisely why we launched The Palestine Chronicle in English, eventually in French, and, very recently, in Italian.

It is important that we all realize that corporate media is not a charity, nor a platform for justice and truth. These are giant, profit-seeking, multinational corporations whose interests lie in defending and promoting war.

The Palestine Chronicle was launched in September 1999 with that understanding in mind. We had no illusion about how western media operate, thus we positioned ourselves in a direct challenge to corporate media spins and bias.

If you would like to make a donation to The Palestine Chronicle, please see the information below: To donate using GoFundMe , please click HERE . To donate using Paypal or Credit Card , please click HERE If you prefer to make a donation by check or money order, you can reach us at our Post Office Box address, below: The Palestine Chronicle P.O. Box 196 Mountlake Terrace WA, 98043 USA

Have we succeeded? You be the judge of that.

We have reached tens of millions of readers.

We championed the truth about Palestine on every platform.

We raised a generation of writers who later became respected academics, authors, and media managers in many parts of the world.

We shaped a whole new political discourse on Palestine.

We are quoted in hundreds of books and thousands of articles on Palestine.

We never ceased growing, always generating new ideas and exploring new content.

We contributed to a rising genre of militant journalism that stands for truth and justice.

In truth, we are yet to succeed; because, for us, real success is the freedom of Palestine and the Palestinian people.

Of course, you have been a part of this difficult, challenging but also rewarding journey from the very beginning. We thank you for that and we invite you to stay the course until Palestine is finally free.

(The Palestine Chronicle)