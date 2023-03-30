‘We Will Never Give Up’: Gaza Mayor Leads Land Day Commemoration (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Land Day commemoration events continued throughout Palestine.

On Thursday, March 30, The Gaza Municipality and the Ministry of Local Government held a public event under the banner “Our land is our identity”.

Organizers told the Palestine Chronicle that the event was meant to reaffirm the rights of the Palestinian people, especially the Right of Return for Palestinian Refugees.

“We stand united and steadfast despite all the challenges facing our people, in order to affirm our right to this land,” the Mayor of Gaza Nizar Hijazi, said, adding that the Palestinian people “will never give up their rights.”

Hijazi also called on all Palestinians to strengthen national unity and stand together in the face of the Israeli occupation.

During the event, the participants planted seedlings and painted the benches located on the seashore with the names of destroyed Palestinian villages and occupied cities,

On March 30 of every year, Palestinians everywhere commemorate Land Day. The anniversary marks the killing of six unarmed Palestinians during protests against the Israeli military’s plan to expropriate thousands of dunums of Palestinian land in 1976.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)