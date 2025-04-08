Supreme Court Halts Shin Bet Chief’s Dismissal, Blocks Netanyahu’s Replacement

The Israeli Supreme Court has issued a precautionary order halting the dismissal of Ronen Bar, the current head of the Shin Bet internal security service. The order also prevents Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from appointing a successor to Bar.

According to a report by Israeli Channel 12, the Supreme Court’s order freezes the government’s decision to dismiss Bar. The court has ruled that Bar will remain in his position pending a further decision, and that Prime Minister Netanyahu will continue to work with him on a regular basis.

The Supreme Court had been considering appeals filed against the government’s decision made the previous month to dismiss the Shin Bet chief, citing a “lack of confidence.”

Opposition politicians and various associations had filed appeals against Bar’s dismissal. Notably, Israeli Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara had publicly criticized the decision, describing it as “tainted by a personal conflict of interest” on the part of Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Channel 12 also reported that the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court halted the court session shortly after it commenced due to disturbances in the hall. The Chief Justice stated, “No court in the world agrees to conduct a session in this manner… What is happening is dangerous, and the rule of law requires holding a session without threats.” Following this, the decision was made to resume the session without the presence of the public.

Israeli media sources confirmed that the altercations in the hall involved supporters of Prime Minister Netanyahu and those supporting the current Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar. Court security personnel reportedly removed Knesset member Tali Gotliv from the Likud party after she shouted within the hall. Former Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen, along with other former leaders of the security agency, were present at the court to express their support for Bar.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin commented that “the shouting inside the Supreme Court reflects the shouts of those whose decision was taken away from them by arrogant judges.” Similarly, Israeli Culture Minister Amihai Eliyahu stated his opinion that “the scenes coming from the Supreme Court are difficult and are the result of judicial activism that has been increasing for several years.”

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev accused the Supreme Court judges of “supporting violent demonstrators who disrupt Knesset discussions,” and further stated that “hypocrisy is a clear line in the Supreme Court’s working approach.”

In a related development, hundreds of reservists reportedly signed a warning statement indicating their intention to halt their service in the Air Force if the government proceeded with its plans to dismiss the Shin Bet chief and oust the government’s legal advisor.

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid commented on the situation, stating that “Netanyahu’s criminal government is undermining the rule of law by inciting riots in the Supreme Court.”

Prime Minister Netanyahu had stated the previous month that his loss of confidence in Bar stemmed from the agency’s perceived failure to prevent the attack that occurred on October 7, 2023. However, the Supreme Court subsequently issued a temporary order opposing his decision to dismiss Bar.

Netanyahu’s move to dismiss Bar has elicited strong reactions from his political opponents and has reportedly fueled the momentum of ongoing anti-government protests. Thousands of Israelis have participated in these protests, accusing Netanyahu of undermining key institutions within the country and endangering the fundamental principles of Israeli democracy.

