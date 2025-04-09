LIVE BLOG: UN Rejects Israeli Gaza Aid Plan | Israeli Political Crisis Deepens – Day 551

April 9, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: social media, via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The United Nations has rejected an Israeli proposal to oversee aid delivery into Gaza, stating it will not take part in any arrangement that fails to uphold humanitarian principles.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise in Israel over the attempted dismissal of Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar. The Supreme Court has urged the parties involved to reach a compromise and has ordered Bar to remain in his post while refraining from appointing a successor.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 50,846 Palestinians and injured 115,729 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Click here for the previous blogs.

Wed, Apr 9, 2:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Death Toll Rises

AL-JAZEERA: Gaza’s Health Ministry announced Wednesday that the death toll from Israel’s ongoing genocide has reached 50,846, with 115,729 injured since October 2023.

Wed, Apr 9, 12:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Horrific Massacre in Shejaiyya: Scores Killed in Israeli Shelling across Gaza

PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Scores of Palestinians were killed and many others sustained injuries on Wednesday, due to Israeli shelling that targeted both the southern and central areas of the Gaza Strip. Meanwhile, the Gaza Municipality issued a warning about an impending water crisis affecting the civilian population.

Horrific Massacre in Shejaiyya: Scores Killed in Israeli Shelling across Gaza

Wed, Apr 9, 12:27 PM (Palestine Time)

Gaza Hospitals Director: Israel Using New Weapons

AL JAZEERA:

Marwan Al-Hams, Director of Field Hospitals for Gaza’s Health Ministry, told Al Jazeera:

  • Borders must open immediately for food, water, and medicine.
  • No medicines available for sick children.
  • Spread of diarrhea and hepatitis among children due to lack of clean water and food.
  • Most casualties arrive with full-body burns; Israel is using new weapons.
Wed, Apr 9, 12:27 PM (Palestine Time)

US Demands Answers from Israel on Killing of American Child in West Bank

ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) reports the US is pressing Israel for more details after its forces killed a child with American citizenship in the West Bank.

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official: Negotiations Highly Secretive

AL-JAZERA: The Israeli coordinator for prisoners of war stated to Israel Hayom that the hostage exchange negotiations with Hamas are taking place amid high secrecy and constant contact with the Americans and mediators.

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

60,000 Children Threatened by Malnutrition Complications

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: The lack of proper nutrition sources and drinking water in the Gaza Strip is exacerbating health challenges. The ministry added that 60,000 children in the Strip are threatened by serious health complications due to malnutrition

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Expands Ground Operations in Gaza

ISRAELI MEDIA: Israel Hayom quoted sources claiming that the Israeli army is expanding its ground operations in the Gaza Strip.

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Ansarallah Vows to Continue Operations

YAHYA SAREE, ANSARALLAH MILITARY SPOKESMAN: The group’s operations will not stop until the aggression against Gaza and its siege cease. Saree mentioned that the American aggression launched strikes on several sites, leading to civilian casualties. He also pointed to the downing of an American “MQ-9” aircraft while it was carrying out a hostile act.

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Detains Palestinians in Balata Camp

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces detained 5 Palestinians, including the mother of a martyr, during their raid on the Balata camp, east of Nablus city.

 

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Injuries in Stabbing Attack in West Jerusalem

ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv newspaper reported injuries in a stabbing attack in West Jerusalem, noting that authorities are investigating the background of the incident.

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Bombing of Khan Yunis

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli forces are shelling with artillery and firing east of Khan Yunis city.

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Pew Center: Americans' View of Israel Has Worsened

PEW RESEARCH CENTER POLL:

Americans’ view of Israel has become more negative over the past three years.

53% of Americans express negative views towards Israel compared to 42% before October 7th.

32% of Americans do not trust Netanyahu.

31% of Americans believe Trump shows excessive bias towards Israel compared to 29% who see him as balanced.

62% of Americans oppose the idea of the United States controlling Gaza

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Media: Netanyahu Asked Trump to Dismantle Iranian Nuclear Facilities

ISRAELI CHANNEL 13 (citing an Israeli official): Netanyahu asked Trump to dismantle all Iranian uranium enrichment facilities. Netanyahu asked Trump to remove the enriched materials and have them destroyed by the Americans.

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

New York Times: Pentagon Concerned About Consequences of US Campaign in Yemen

NEW YORK TIMES:

Pentagon officials informed Congress of limited success in destroying Ansarallah missiles and drones.

A Pentagon official expressed concern to congressional aides about the speed at which the military is expending munitions in Yemen.

A defense official informed congressional aides about the risk of facing operational problems if any conflict erupts in Asia.

Congressional sources told the newspaper:

Leaders are concerned that the campaign in Yemen could deplete weapons needed to deter China.

The Pentagon may need to transfer weapons from the Asia-Pacific region to the Middle East.

The Pentagon’s deployment of ships and aircraft in the Middle East harms readiness in the Pacific.

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

Trump Vows to Free US Hostages From Gaza

AFP:

US President Donald Trump:

We want to release those held in Gaza quickly, and we hope to do it the right way.

We are working to return American hostages, and if I were president, the October 7th attack would not have happened.

Trump delivers a speech during a dinner hosted by the Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday evening

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

26 Killed in Gaza Strikes

AL-JAZEERA: 26 Palestinians were killed as overnight attacks continued across the enclave.

Wed, Apr 9, 11:24 AM (Palestine Time)

US Strikes Hit Sanaa and Hodeidah

YEMENI MEDIA: Six people were killed and 16 were wounded in a residential area in Hodeidah, while ten airstrikes targeted Sanaa’s Nuqum Mountain.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1909884480778551687

 

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*