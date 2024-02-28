‘The Bus of Our Neighborhood’ Arrives in Rafah – PHOTOS

By Mahmoud Ajjour – Gaza

The ‘Bus of Our Neighborhood’ is a mobile theater of young Palestinian artists from southern Gaza who took it upon themselves to entertain refugee children displaced in various camps in Rafah.

The van is currently driving around southern Gaza, braving Israeli bombs and snipers with the mission of bringing a smile to the faces of little kids.

We caught up with them in Rafah to observe the artists at work. Their style is entirely interactive as it allows children to participate in various activities, jumping, running, singing, and clapping.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)