Israel, Morocco to Launch Chamber of Commerce

Plans are underway to launch an Israel-Morocco Chamber of Commerce following the recent normalization between the two countries with a meeting scheduled on December 25 in Tel Aviv to discuss its inauguration.

World Morocco News revealed yesterday that the President of the Israel-France Chamber of Commerce has been tasked with preparing the meeting which will include 15 figures from the business world to set up the association.

Tel-Aviv to See Birth of the Israel-Morocco Chamber of Commercehttps://t.co/WNeHApxc1q — Maroc Gazette (@MarocGazette) December 16, 2020

The Israel-Morocco Chamber of Commerce will aim to promote business opportunities between the countries and will provide members with studies and assistance.

Similar to the normalization between the UAE, Bahrain, and Sudan with Israel, Morocco’s establishing of diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv was announced by out-going US President Donald Trump. As part of the deal, America will recognize Morocco’s disputed claim over Western Sahara.

Yesterday it was reported that Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will head a US delegation to Israel and Morocco next week to discuss the normalization deal further, with plans for a joint US-Israeli team to take a direct flight from Tel Aviv to Rabat.

On Monday, Moroccan authorities dispersed a group of activists who gathered outside the parliament building in Rabat to denounce the normalization move and show solidarity with Palestinians.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)