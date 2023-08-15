The Dragon Fruit of Gaza: A Dream is Now a Reality (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

After six years of trial and error, Gaza farmers are finally growing the rare and powerful dragon fruit.

The Palestine Chronicle joined Palestinian farmers as they harvested the rare pitaya – also known as ‘dragon fruitì ‘ – in the city of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip.

We met with Aed Abu Ramadan, an agricultural engineer and owner of a farm.

“The dragon fruit is native to South America, and it was later transported to Southeast Asia,” he explained.

For farmers in Gaza, however, it was very difficult to grow dragon fruit, since Israel refused to allow seedlings into the besieged Strip.

“For six years, we have been trying various experiments to grow the dragon fruit, which is of great value and a great asset for the agricultural sector in Gaza,” Abu Ramadan said.

At long last, the farmers managed to grow and harvest their own dragon fruit.

The dragon fruit is rich in antioxidants. It reduces inflammation, prevents cell damage, and fights chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and arthritis.

The fruit is distinguished by its shape, its yellow-red color, and its white pulp full of small granules.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)