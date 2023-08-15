IN PHOTOS: Palestinians Celebrate Norway Cup Victory

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Norway Cup concluded. It was won by the ‘Gaza Kids’ team.

According to the Norway Cup website, it is “the world’s largest football tournament for children and young people aged 10 to 19 years old.”

The final game, held on August 5, saw the Gaza Kids going against an equally strong match, the Norwegian Hawk team.

The Gaza Kids won, bringing much joy to the players and spectators alike.

Abdulsalam Haniyeh, the deputy secretary of the High Council of Youth and Sports in Palestine commended the “strong fighting spirits and skills” of the young team.

Haniyeh said that the annual event gives a great opportunity for young kids to present Palestine while gaining experience.

He also said that such participation reflects the desire of the Palestinian people to live normal lives despite the Israeli military occupation.

Palestine was also represented in the football championship by the Raahel team, from Tulkarm, and the girls’ ‘Sabra and Shatila’ team from Lebanon.

(The Palestine Chronicle)