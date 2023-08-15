WATCH: Massive Blast Rocks the Israeli City of Tel Aviv

Israeli medical sources reported that three people were injured in an explosion that shook the Tel Aviv area after midnight last night, Aljazeera Arabic reported.

Israeli state radio quoted civil defense sources as saying that the explosion occurred inside a factory manufacturing weapons and ammunition in the industrial zone of Ramat Hasharon, north of Tel Aviv.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the explosion, flames and flames were seen from a long distance.

Various videos depicting the initial explosion at the military factory were posted online.

Israeli police and security services, which have completely sealed off the area, said they were investigating the causes of the blast.

The sources pointed out that this explosion is the third of its kind in this area since the beginning of this year, Aljazeera reported.

