The Lonely Imam of Al-Omari Mosque: Gaza’s Symbol of Spirituality without Worshippers

By Fawzi Mahmoud

Imam of the Al-Omari Mosque in northern Gaza is left alone during the month of Ramadan as thousands of Muslim faithful remain quarantined in their homes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Al-Omari Mosque has rarely shuttered its doors, even during the successive Israeli wars on the besieged Gaza Strip.

On August 2, 2014, the Israeli army bombed the historic mosque.

The ancient mosque dates back to the 7th century and has since served as a symbol of resilience and faith for the people of Gaza.

All Photos: Fawzi Mahmoud

(The Palestine Chronicle)