Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth in West Bank Refugee Camp

Israeli soldiers shot and injured last night a Palestinian youth in the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jericho, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses said that the soldiers opened fire at a group of youths who were at the camp’s cemetery hitting one in the leg. The young man was taken to the hospital where his current condition is unknown.

Since start of 2017, Israeli occupation forces have killed 10 Palestinian refugees in West Bank refugee camps, and injured another 129 with live ammunition. new UNRWA statement pic.twitter.com/da5NaZvszT — Ben White (@benabyad) July 25, 2018

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities, villages, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)