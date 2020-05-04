Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian Youth in West Bank Refugee Camp

May 4, 2020 Blog, News
Aqbat refugee camp, near Jericho, in the Occupied West Bank. (Photo: via UNRWA)

Israeli soldiers shot and injured last night a Palestinian youth in the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jericho, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Eyewitnesses said that the soldiers opened fire at a group of youths who were at the camp’s cemetery hitting one in the leg. The young man was taken to the hospital where his current condition is unknown.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities, villages, and refugee camps in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

