They Were Not Alive when the Siege Began: Gaza Kids Demand Justice

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Most of Gaza’s youthful population were either not born or were not mature enough to remember the first days of the Israeli siege.

Yet, they fully understand that their harsh reality is the outcome of the 17-year-long blockade, involving not only Israel but Egypt as well.

The Palestine Chronicle joined a group of children and teenagers as they held a vigil at the Gaza port, demanding an end to their seemingly perpetual imprisonment in the tiny, overpopulated, and impoverished enclave.

One of the placards held by the children read: “800,000 Children in Gaza Have Only Ever Known Life Under Blockade.”

Indeed, the statement expresses a painful reality.

Gaza’s population has been estimated to be 2.2 million according to the Gisha Legal Center for Movement. Half of them are children and 70 percent are under 30.

Though the international community seems to have turned a blind eye to Gaza’s suffering, the children at the port were hoping to send a message to the rest of the world: ‘End the Siege Now.’

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)