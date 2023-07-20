Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Young Palestinian Man, Injure Others in Nablus

Bader al-Masri, 19, was killed by Israeli occupation forces in Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

A young Palestinian man was killed on Thursday in the eastern area of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus after Israeli forces raided the area of Joseph’s Tomb shrine, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that large forces of the Israeli army stormed the eastern area in order to secure the illegal Jewish settlers’ storming of Joseph’s Tomb shrine, and also closed Amman Street with dirt mounds.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed Bader al-Masri, 19, succumbed to his wounds, while three others were injured by live bullets.

Two of the casualties were described as critical. They were transferred to Rafidia Hospital.

The director of the Red Crescent Ambulance and Emergency Center in Nablus, Ahmed Jibril, said that the Israeli forces prevented the Red Crescent ambulance from reaching a 12-day-old infant who was severely suffocated by gas in the Dahiyeh area, adding that around 30 citizens suffocated.

Jibril also said that the occupation forces targeted an ambulance with rubber-coated metal bullets, while it was transporting a patient near the Balata refugee camp.

