Palestinian Young Man Dies of Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

September 12, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
Hamad Mustafa Abu Jelda, 24, was killed by Israeli forces in Jenin. (Photo: via Social Media)

Hamad Mustafa Abu Jelda, 24, died Saturday night of wounds sustained by Israeli gunfire during an Israeli military raid on Jenin last week, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Following his death, hundreds of Palestinians held a funeral procession for him and marched across the city while shouting slogans decrying the continuing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

Abu Jelda was a former prisoner in Israeli prisons and has spent more than two years behind Israeli bars. He’s married and was expecting his first baby.

He was one of the dozens of Palestinians wounded by Israeli gunfire during an Israeli military raid on Jenin last Tuesday.

