Palestinian Young Man Dies of Wounds Sustained by Israeli Gunfire in Jenin

Hamad Mustafa Abu Jelda, 24, died Saturday night of wounds sustained by Israeli gunfire during an Israeli military raid on Jenin last week, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Following his death, hundreds of Palestinians held a funeral procession for him and marched across the city while shouting slogans decrying the continuing Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people.

Palestine Health Ministry: Hamad Mustafa Hussein Abu Jelda, 24, died almost a week after he was shot by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin camp. He was shot during an Israeli raid to destroy the home of Raad Hazem, accused of killing 3 Israelis in Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/yIet5mr5La — Asia Middle East Center (@amec4red) September 12, 2022

Abu Jelda was a former prisoner in Israeli prisons and has spent more than two years behind Israeli bars. He’s married and was expecting his first baby.

He was one of the dozens of Palestinians wounded by Israeli gunfire during an Israeli military raid on Jenin last Tuesday.

