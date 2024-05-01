‘Political Decision’ – Türkiye to Join South Africa’s Case Against Israel at ICJ

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“This is a political decision taken by our President and we announce this decision to the whole world.”

Türkiye has announced it will join South Africa in its case of genocide brought against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We have decided to seek to join in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ,” Hakan Fidan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“This is a political decision taken by our President (Recep Tayeb Erdogan) and we announce this decision to the whole world,” he added.

Fidan said Türkiye will work together “with the friendly and allied countries as an intervening party to this court case.”

“Türkiye will continue to support the Palestinian people in all circumstances,” he emphasized.

Ireland’s Support

In December, South Africa filed a case against Israel at the ICJ, accusing it of committing genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The World Court issued several provisional measures on January 26 including that Israel take all measures to ensure its troops do not commit genocidal acts against Palestinians, as well as the delivery of aid to the besieged population.

Türkiye joins Ireland which also announced in March that it would intervene in the ICJ case.

Hamas Meeting

Last month, Erdogan met with a senior delegation of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, including its politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh.

The meeting was the first between the two leaders since the onset of the Israeli genocidal war on Gaza on October 7.

The closed-door meeting took place at the presidential office within Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul.

Erdogan reportedly emphasized the imperative of Palestinian unity during this critical phase and reiterated Turkiye’s imposition of sanctions on Israel, including trade restrictions.

Trade Restrictions

Last month Türkiye announced restrictions on the export of a wide range of products to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza.

“This decision will remain in place until Israel declares a ceasefire immediately and allows adequate and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza,” the Turkish trade ministry said in a statement.

The restrictions, which came into effect soon after the announcement, applied to products from 54 categories, including steel, cement, iron, fertilizer, aviation fuel, construction equipment and products, and other materials.

Over 34,500 Killed

Currently on trial before the ICJ for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,568 Palestinians have been killed, and 77,765 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)