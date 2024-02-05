This is the Number of Aid Trucks that Enter Devastated Gaza on a Daily Basis – PRCS

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The number of aid trucks entering Gaza per day is significantly lower compared to before October 7.

The number of aid trucks that entered Gaza, which has been largely destroyed as a result of the ongoing Israeli war, has decreased dramatically, compared to the pre-war months.

This decrease is taking place even at a time when devastated Gaza is in greater need for life-saving medicine, food, even water, among other critical supplies.

Just over 9,800 trucks carrying humanitarian aid have entered the besieged Gaza Strip between October 21 and February 1, according to the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

In a statement on X on Sunday, the PRCS said “9,831 aid trucks” reached Gaza “through the Rafah and Karm Abu Salem crossings, averaging 94.5 trucks per day.”

Before Israel’s current onslaught on the Gaza Strip, approximately 600 trucks were reportedly entering Gaza daily.

The trucks transported food, water, relief aid, medical supplies, and medication, it said.

During the said period, the PRCS “allocated around 79 percent of its food and relief truck share to the Ministry of Social Development, approximately 16 percent to UNRWA and other institutions.”

In terms of medical supplies and medication, the PRCS provided around 72.5 percent to the Ministry of Health, 4 percent to UNRWA, and approximately 18 percent to local and private community hospitals.”

The organization also received 95 ambulances and distributed them “in coordination with relevant authorities”, it said.

Israel is being accused of committing genocide in Gaza. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 27,365 Palestinians have been killed, and 66,663 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 8,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all of the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

