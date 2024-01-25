‘Stop Humanitarian Aid with Your Bodies’ – Israelis Prevent Trucks from Entering Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Families of Israeli captives obstructed on Thursday the entry of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip for the second day in a row, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

According to Haaretz, the families, along with right-wing activists, blocked the passage of aid trucks to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom (Karem Abu Salem) crossing.

Protesters reportedly closed the road to the crossing and prevented trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from passing.

Your average Israeli citizen is protesting to block humanitarian aid to starving families in gaza#Zionism https://t.co/qDvvIAul7Y — Propofol (@NoorTheTec) January 24, 2024

“We are here today to show (Israeli) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he can stop the trucks, just as we are stopping them now,” Dany Elgart, a brother of one of the captives, reportedly said, adding:

“I call on all citizens: come to the checkpoint and stop this humanitarian aid with your bodies. It is not humanitarian at all because it only serves one segment of the population there. The hostages there do not receive any humanitarian aid.”

The aid comes from abroad and is transported through Israel, which announced the closure of crossings to the Gaza Strip on October 7, according to Anadolu news agency.

On October 9, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip. “We are fighting human animals, and we are acting accordingly,” Gallant said.

For the second day in a row, Israelis protest at Abu Salem border crossing to prevent humanitarian aid from entering Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VGfiWH0tzD — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 25, 2024

Last December, a United Nations report described a catastrophic situation in Gaza, where more than ninety percent of the population has been facing “acute food insecurity,” and where “virtually all households are skipping meals every day.”

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 25,900 Palestinians have been killed, and 64,110 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

(PC, Anadolu)