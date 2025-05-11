Thousands Losing Sight in Gaza as Israeli Siege Halts Surgical Care

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands face permanent vision loss as Israel’s siege cripples Gaza’s last functioning eye surgery unit.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported a dramatic rise in blindness cases as the Israeli onslaught continues, warning that the territory’s only eye care hospital is on the verge of shutting down critical surgical operations due to severe shortages in medical supplies.

Since the beginning of the war, around 1,500 people have lost their sight, and an additional 4,000 are at serious risk, the Ministry said on Sunday. The surge in cases is largely attributed to the depletion of essential medicines and surgical tools.

Dr. Abdelsalam Sabah, Director of the Eye Hospital in Gaza, described the situation as “an almost total collapse.” He said surgeries for conditions such as retinal diseases, diabetic retinopathy, and internal bleeding have come to a near standstill.

“The health sector is facing a critical shortage of consumables and medical equipment necessary for eye surgeries,” Dr. Sabah stated, “which is leading to an almost total collapse of surgical services.”

He revealed that only three heavily worn surgical scissors remain for all operations, and they are being reused, posing significant risks to patient safety and limiting the hospital’s ability to carry out urgent procedures.

Key supplies such as Healon and fine surgical sutures—vital for treating explosion-related eye injuries—are nearly exhausted, Dr. Sabah warned.

Escalating Shortages

The Ministry of Health has further warned that the shortage of medical supplies across Gaza has reached a dangerous new level.

According to a new statement, 64% of medical consumables are completely out of stock, and the supply of essential medications has dropped to just 57%, a 6% decline since last month.

Hospitals are struggling to operate emergency rooms, ICUs, and surgical theaters with increasingly depleted inventories, while the number of critically injured continues to grow. Patients with kidney failure, cancer, heart conditions, and other chronic illnesses are among the hardest hit.

The Ministry warned that if the blockade on medical aid continues, many health services may be forced to shut down entirely.

System on the Brink

Months of continuous bombardment have left Gaza’s health system in ruins. The eye care sector has been among the hardest hit, due to its reliance on specialized, high-precision tools that are no longer available or sterilizable.

The Ministry is urging international health agencies and humanitarian organizations to act immediately to deliver life-saving medical aid, warning that without urgent intervention, irreversible blindness will become even more widespread.

The call comes as Gaza’s Health Ministry announced that the death toll has reached 52,810, with 119,473 injured since the start of the Israeli campaign.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)