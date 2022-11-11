Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza Commemorate 18th Anniversary of Arafat’s Death (PHOTOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza participated on Thursday in a rally to commemorate the 18th anniversary of former President Yasser Arafat’s death.

The rally was organized by the Palestinian National Liberation Movement ‘Fatah’ and was attended by representatives of various political groups, according to local media.

Along with Palestinian and Fatah flags, the participants also waved flags representing the newly-formed Lions’ Den movement’s emblem.

On November 11, 2004, Arafat died at a French hospital where he was flown to after suffering from a sudden illness following a tight and brutal Israeli military siege of the presidential headquarters in Ramallah.

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)