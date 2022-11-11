Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza Commemorate 18th Anniversary of Arafat’s Death (PHOTOS)

November 11, 2022 Articles, Features, Images
Palestinians in Gaza commemorate the 18th anniversary of Yasser Arafat's death. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza participated on Thursday in a rally to commemorate the 18th anniversary of former President Yasser Arafat’s death.

The rally was organized by the Palestinian National Liberation Movement ‘Fatah’ and was attended by representatives of various political groups, according to local media.

Along with Palestinian and Fatah flags, the participants also waved flags representing the newly-formed Lions’ Den movement’s emblem.

On November 11, 2004, Arafat died at a French hospital where he was flown to after suffering from a sudden illness following a tight and brutal Israeli military siege of the presidential headquarters in Ramallah.

On November 11, 2004,  Arafat, who was the Chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and subsequently the President of the Palestinian Authority (PA), died unexpectedly, at the age of 75. The cause of death remains unknown, despite various claims that he was poisoned by Israel. 

(All Photos: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*