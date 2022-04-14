Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian Youth, Wound 11 Others in Ramallah (VIDEOS)

Israeli forces on Wednesday night killed a Palestinian youth and wounded 11 others in the town of Silwad town, north of Ramallah, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed in a press statement that Israeli forces fatally shot Omar Olayan, 20, with a live round in the chest and wounded 11 others during a raid in the central West Bank town.

Father of martyr Omar Olayan after receiving the news that his son had been shot dead by the Israeli occupation in Silwad, northwestern Ramallah. @Ramdog1980 pic.twitter.com/Sla8yGIMUQ — Ramy Abdeljabbar 🐱🐶🇺🇸🇵🇸☪️ (@Ramdog1980) April 13, 2022

Israeli soldiers also detained three young men, all members of the Hamed family, then opened fire at a house and shouted through loudspeakers in the town, demanding that another young man surrender.

Meanwhile, dozens of people took to the streets to confront the heavily-armed Israeli troops who fired live bullets at the crowds in Silwad.

Palestinians chant for the martyr Omar Mohammad Olayan who was shot dead by the occupation in Silwad tonight “Oh the mother of the martyr, we are all your sons” “Oh the mother of the martyr, I wish my mom was in your place” 🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸pic.twitter.com/97vDcDuMgU — Lilith #FreeAhmadManasra (@sharmutamajnuna) April 13, 2022

The town’s medical sources said that several people were injured by live ammunition, including a serious injury, and medical teams were unable to reach some of them until late Wednesday.

The casualties were ultimately evacuated to several hospitals in Ramallah city.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)