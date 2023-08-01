Jewish Settlers Raid Aqsa Mosque, Several West Bank Towns

While Jewish settlers continue their raids on Jerusalem’s holy shrines, other settlers are busy establishing illegal outposts elsewhere in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.

Scores of Israeli Jewish settlers Tuesday morning broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem under heavy protection from the Israeli police, the official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, reported.

The extremist settlers, divided into groups, raided the holy Islamic Mosque from al-Maghariba gate and took provocative ‘tours’ in its compounds.

WAFA said that the settlers performed Talmudic rituals in the eastern part of the Mosque.

This comes at a time as Israeli occupation forces are intensifying measures against Palestinians coming from Jerusalem to enter the Mosque, inspecting their IDs and briefly detaining them.

New Jericho Outpost

Israeli settlers yesterday set up a new illegal outpost northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, WAFA reported.

Ayman Ghraib, an activist, told WAFA that a number of settlers set up a caravan on the al-Maarajat road, and brought their livestock and a portable water tank.

This was done with the aim of illegally seizing Palestinian-owned lands in the area.

Tents in Salfit

Also on Monday, Israeli settlers set up tents on private Palestinian land in the village of Yasouf, east of the northern West Bank city of Salfit, according to the head of Yasouf village council Saleh Yasin.

Yasin told WAFA that settlers from the illegal settlement of Tafouh placed two tents next to each other in one area and other tents between the olive trees in other areas of the village.

Yasin expressed feat the action of the settlers is a prelude to setting up a new settlement outpost on village lands, which means stealing the land and making life very difficult for the Palestinians in the area.

(WAFA, The Palestine Chronicle)