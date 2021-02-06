Thousands of Palestinians Rally in Tamra against Israeli Police Complicity in Crime Wave

Thousands of Palestinian protesters took part in a central rally today in the city of Tamra, in the district of Acre, to express their resentment over Israeli police complicity in the ongoing crime wave and collaboration with outlaws.

The crowds rallied at the Clock Square in the city and marched towards adjacent Route 70 and blocked it to the traffic in both directions for some time.

The Israeli police on Wednesday night arrested several Palestinian citizens who participated in protests in different Arab areas, including Tamra city, in Israel (the 1948 occupied lands).#PalestiniansLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/L9ySWYKXBg — Aamir Azhar (@AamirAz74740920) February 5, 2021

Among the protesters were mayors of Arab communities, Palestinian MPs, members of Palestinian political groups, and representatives of the civil society.

Palestinian citizens of Israel make up about 20 percent of the country’s nine million people

On Monday, Israeli police killed 22 yr old Palestinian nursing student Ahmad Hijazi in Tamra in the Galilee. He heard gun fire outside his family home & rushed outside when he was shot in the chest. Protests against his murder by the police have been ongoing. Rest in power Ahmad. pic.twitter.com/q7ylrVdoaN — Dr. Yara Hawari د. يارا هواري (@yarahawari) February 3, 2021

By law, their rights are equal to those of Jewish citizens. But in practice, they suffer discrimination in employment, housing, policing, and other essentials.

Palestinians have long accused the Israeli police of turning a blind eye to gun violence among Palestinian citizens of Israel and even complicity with criminal gangs.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)