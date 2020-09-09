Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize after UAE-Israel ‘Peace Deal’

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize for brokering a ‘peace deal’ between the UAE and Israel.

Right-wing Norwegian MP Christian Tybring-Gjedde praised Trump for his role in normalizing relations between the two countries and claimed he had done more to “create peace” between nations than any other Nobel nominee.

He told Fox News:

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”

This is right wing Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde who is has nominated Trump for the Nobel peace prize.

Tybring-Gjedde elaborated in his letter that he hoped after the controversial deal to normalize relations between the UAE and Israel would lead to further normalisation in the region.

This is not the first time Tybring-Gjedde has nominated someone for a Nobel prize. In 2006, the anti-immigration hardliner nominated anti-Islam filmmaker Ayaan Hirsi Ali, he has also been an outspoken critic of the religion, likening the hijab and other religious dress worn by Muslim women to a Nazi uniform or that of white supremacist US group the Ku Klux Klan.

Tybring-Gjedde is a fierce advocate of Israel and has attended many events and demonstrations in support of the country. He is a member of the ‘Friends of Israel in the Parliament of Norway’ group.

He has spoken out against recognizing Palestine as a state and warned against following suit of neighbor Sweden, who recognized Palestine in 2014. He further accused Norwegian Foreign Minister Børge Brende of being “naive” after he condemned Israel’s “disproportionate” use of force in Gaza.

Trump is scheduled to host a signing ceremony between the UAE and Israel on September 22, after announcing a deal to normalize relations between the two last month.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE have reached a deal that is expected to lead to “full normalization of relations” between the Arab nation and Israel in an agreement that US President Donald Trump reportedly helped broker.

