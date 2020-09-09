Israeli Forces Uproot over 20 Olive Trees near Ramallah

Israeli military bulldozers today uprooted at least 22 olive trees Ras Karkar village, west of Ramallah city, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Nu‘man Nofal, a farmer from the village, told WAFA that Israeli occupation forces uprooted OLIVE trees from his 50-dunum land located in Ras Abu Zeitoun area, northeast of the village, to make room for the construction of a settler-only road.

Settlers uproot and steal 45 Palestinian olive trees. https://t.co/Ul0pmFeQHI — Joe Catron ✊🏽 (@jncatron) September 8, 2020

He added that he is denied access to his land, which the military has fenced off with barbed wire and installed a metal gate at its entrance unless he has an Israeli permit.

Nofal said that he was able to reclaim his land by planting it with trees the last year, before it was razed.

The “Civil Administration” is the name Israel gives to the body administering its military occupation of the West Bank.

War on nature: How Zionist colonialism has destroyed the environment in Palestine https://t.co/I6KAzwoedy — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 26, 2019

The destruction of Palestinian olive trees by Israeli soldiers and Jewish settlers has become routine in recent years.

Between 500,000 and 600,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)