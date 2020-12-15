Tunisia’s PM: Normalization with Israel ‘Not on Agenda’

Tunisia has no plans to match Morocco’s decision to recognize Israel, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said, insisting that establishing relations with the Jewish state was “not on the agenda”.

Last week, Morocco became the fourth country in the Arab League to recognize Israel since August, in a flurry of diplomatic deals brokered by outgoing US President Donald Trump.

Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a stand outside the UAE embassy in Tunisia against #Israel –#Emirates normalization deal.@PalMissionUK pic.twitter.com/CQfpjb87Sf — Laila Palestinian girl (@LailaPalestini1) August 21, 2020

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan have also recently normalized ties with Israel as part of a push that weakens the Arab world’s previously united front over the Palestinians’ struggle for statehood.

“We respect Morocco’s choice, Morocco is a sister country that we love very much,” Mechichi told France 24 broadcaster in an interview late Monday.

But, he said, “for Tunisia, the question is not on the agenda.”

Mechichi said he had not been approached by the Trump administration about the issue.

A Tunisian journalist tears apart photos of bin Zayed and Netanyahu on air in protest against the normalization deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel #UAEIsrael #Tunisia pic.twitter.com/PW3UmaXtYD — Press TV (@PressTV) August 24, 2020

“Every country has its own reality, its own truth and its own diplomacy, which it considers best for its people,” he said.

Neighbouring Algeria took a less charitable view of the deal struck with arch-rival Morocco, under which Washington recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara region in exchange for Rabat normalizing ties with Israel.

Algeria, which backs the Polisario independence movement in Western Sahara, said the move was part of “foreign maneuvers which aim to destabilize Algeria”.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)