Israeli Army Shell Strikes a Gaza Home (VIDEOS)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation army fired a shell at a Palestinian home in the besieged Gaza Strip, Palestine Chronicle correspondent, Wafaa Aludaini reported.

An Israeli army tank opened fire at the house located in the village of Juhr Al-Dik, in the central Gaza Strip, last night.

There were no injuries because the family were not at home at the moment of the attack.

The home belongs to the Al-Naser family. Mohammed, 22, who lives with his aunt and grandmother in the house, told Aludaini that the family, which lives near the eastern separation fence between besieged Gaza and Israel, has escaped by a miracle.

“We were at the house of one of our relatives celebrating his wedding last night, and so we survived the tank strike by miracle,” he said, adding, “I used to sleep in the room where the shell struck, and so if I was home, I would be dead now”.

Mohammed also refuted a claim by the Israeli army that the shell was fired by mistake.

“The Israeli forces have very sophisticated, precise and powerful weapons, so we do not believe that the strike happened by mistake,” he said.

(The Palestine Chronicle)