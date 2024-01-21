Turkish Foreign Minister Meets with Hamas Leader Haniyeh to Discuss Gaza War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met on Saturday with Hamas’ political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Anadolu News Agency reported that Fidan and Haniyeh discussed the implementation of a ceasefire in Gaza, increasing humanitarian aid, the release of Israeli captives and post-war scenarios.

Israel says around 132 hostages remain in Gaza, of whom at least 27 are believed to have been killed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a vocal supporter of the Palestinian cause, has lashed out repeatedly at Israel for the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

On January 5, Türkiye, along with Malaysia and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) have officially announced their support for South Africa’s case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Israel has launched relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since a military operation carried out by the Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas on October 7.

Since then, 25,105 Palestinians have been killed, and 62,681 wounded, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

Palestinian and international estimates say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Moreover, the Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

(PC, Anadolu)