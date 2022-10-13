Palestinian Political Groups in Gaza Stand United in Solidarity with Shuafat Camp

All Palestinian political groups in Gaza announced their support and solidarity with the residents of the Shuafat refugee camp in occupied Jerusalem, the Middle East Monitor reported.

This comes as Israeli occupation forces continued to tighten their siege of the camp and the village of Anata in occupied East Jerusalem. Occupation forces closed all entrances and checkpoints to the towns late on Saturday “as part of collective punishment measures against tens of thousands of people,” the Palestinian Human Rights Centre said.

A Palestinian child can be heard screaming and crying while being arrested by Israeli occupation forces in Shuafat camp in occupied Jerusalem. pic.twitter.com/Rkp2u0G7a8 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) October 12, 2022

“The Israeli occupation will fail to break the will of the Palestinians or undermine their popular support,” Palestinian groups said in a joint conference in Gaza on Wednesday.

“The Israeli siege and aggression on Shuafat and Anata disclose the ugly face of the Israeli occupation,” the groups stated.

TODAY: Israeli colonial forces continue to impose a closure on the residents of Shuafat refugee camp, near #Jerusalem, following the killing of an Israeli soldier on Saturday by a Palestinian gunman. Photos by Activestills. pic.twitter.com/Q4SkfQP0m0 — Activestills (@activestills) October 12, 2022

“Due to the measures imposed, the daily life in the camp and the village was disrupted as employees, workers and students were unable to go to their workplaces and schools,” the Palestinian Human Rights Centre said.

It also reported that on Wednesday evening, the Israeli occupation forces raided and searched several mosques and dozens of shops and confiscated footage from surveillance cameras.

(MEMO, PC, SOCIAL)