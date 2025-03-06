Two Children Shot and Injured amid Israeli Army Escalation in West Bank

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing at least 65 people and displacing thousands.

Three Palestinians, including two children, were shot and injured by Israeli occupation forces during raids in areas of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, while the army began demolishing 17 homes in the Nur Shams refugee camp.

According to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent, cited by the Anadolu news agency, a 14-year-old child was hospitalized after being shot in the leg with live ammunition during an Israeli raid in the Rihiyye area, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the southern West Bank.

Jenin under siege for 45 days. Israeli forces continue their aggression on the city and its camp, leaving 30 killed, dozens injured and arrested, along with widespread destruction. pic.twitter.com/dLGwDGddMW — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 6, 2025

Witnesses told Anadolu that the Israeli army raided several homes in the an-Nejjar and al-Hallaq neighborhoods of the Rihiyye village.

Israeli forces also fired sound bombs in the center of the village and opened fire with live ammunition.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces opened fire during a raid in the northern West Bank town of Qusra, severely wounding a young girl in the head. She was transferred to Rafidia State Hospital for treatment.

The occupied West Bank faces increased violence, land seizures and raids by Israeli forces. Palestinian officials say Israel is fast-tracking plans to annex more land pic.twitter.com/3pKokSZItV — TRT World (@trtworld) March 6, 2025

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA also reported that during the same raid, a 20-year-old Palestinian woman was injured in the head by a live bullet and hospitalized for treatment.

The report further stated that Israeli forces used live ammunition and fired toxic gas bombs during the raid on Qusra, sparking clashes in the area.

🚨BREAKING: Israeli forces opened fire on a car in the village of Qusra, in Nablus, injuring a 9-year-old girl and a 20-year-old woman. The 9-year-old child was shot in the head and she is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/VOkKjZzMDx — Ihab Hassan (@IhabHassane) March 5, 2025

Also on Thursday, a young Palestinian man was injured after being brutally assaulted by Israeli occupation soldiers in the town of Silwan, south of occupied Jerusalem, WAFA reported.

Alaa Samreen was assaulted after being detained, the report noted. He was later released and transferred to hospital for medical treatment.

Nur Shams Homes Demolished

The Israeli army began to demolish 17 Palestinian homes in the Nur Shams refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, Anadolu reports.

Witnesses told the news agency that military bulldozers moved into the camp east of Tulkarem city and began to raze the buildings. It came hours after Israeli authorities issued demolition orders for the buildings on Wednesday to allegedly build a road in the Al-Manshiya neighborhood in the camp.

A child sobs in despair upon learning that Israeli occupation bulldozers are set to demolish his family’s home in the Nour Shams camp in Tulkarm, in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/GX6R8HDXEq — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 6, 2025

In statements to Anadolu on Wednesday, Nihad Al-Shawish, head of a local service committee in the camp, warned that the demolitions will leave dozens of families homeless.

Shawish noted that 11 Palestinian homes were also razed by the Israeli army in the camp a few days ago.

“This is a collective punishment aimed at changing the geography of the camp under false security pretexts,” he said.

Several Suffocated

On Wednesday evening, several Palestinians suffered suffocation at the hands of Israeli forces who stormed the town of Al-Khader, south of Bethlehem.

WAFA reported that the occupation forces barged their way into the town, firing live ammunition and tear gas canisters toward residents’ homes and businesses, resulting in several cases of suffocation.

In Nablus on Wednesday, hundreds of Palestinians were forced to break their Ramadan fast while waiting in long queues at the Beit Furik military checkpoint.

WAFA reported that this was due to the tightening of the restriction of movement for Palestinians by the occupation forces, since the first batch of detainees were released as part of the Gaza ceasefire which went into effect on January 21.

Over 800 Checkpoints

Palestinians’ freedom of movement within the occupied West Bank has been restricted through a complex combination of approximately 898 fixed and temporary checkpoints and gates, according to WAFA. This included 18 gates that have been installed since the start of 2025 and 146 others installed in the aftermath of October 7, 2023.

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing at least 65 people and displacing thousands.

Palestinian authorities have warned that the Israeli military offensive is part of a broader plan by Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to annex the occupied West Bank and declare sovereignty over it, which could officially mark the end of the two-state solution, the Anadolu report noted.

(PC, Anadolu, WAFA)