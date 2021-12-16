Israeli Forces Raid Refugee Camp, Injure two Palestinian Minors near Hebron

Two Palestinian minors sustained injuries as Israeli forces raided al-Arroub refugee camp, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Eyewitnessed told WAFA that Israeli occupation forces stormed the camp, triggering confrontations, and opened fire towards the camp residents, hitting two minors with rubber-coated steel bullets and causing dozens of others to suffocate from tear gas.

Palestinian residents suffer chronic exposure to tear gas after israeli occupiers attack al-Arroub refugee camp from a newly-built tower https://t.co/wXwUr1YhBL — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 15, 2021

The minors were rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment. The suffocation cases received treatment at the scene.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)