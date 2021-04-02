Two Palestinian Journalists Injured as Israeli Forces Attack Protest in Kafr Qaddum

Several Palestinians, including two reporters, were injured by rubber-coated rounds today as Israeli occupation forces attacked the weekly anti-settlements protest in the village of Kafr Qaddum, in the northern West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Morad Shtewi, coordinator of the popular resistance in the village, said Israeli occupation soldiers fired rubber-coated rounds and stun grenades towards the protesters, injuring many of them, including two journalists who were identified as Bashar Nazzal, a photojournalist with Palestine TV, and Abdullah Shtewi, a freelance photojournalist.

Photos | #Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli occupation forces face to face in the occupied West Bank village of Kafr Qaddum, today. pic.twitter.com/j4YnbicSpM — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) April 2, 2021

Several other protesters suffocated from teargas inhalation. All of the wounded were treated at the scene.

For many years, Palestinians have been organizing weekly protests in the village of Kafr Qaddum to demonstrate against Israel’s continued closure of the village’s main entrance, as well against the growing colonial Israeli settlement activities.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)