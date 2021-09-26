Two Palestinians Killed, Others Wounded in Israeli Attack near Jenin

Two Palestinians were killed early Sunday in an Israeli military raid of the village of Burqin, near Jenin, in the occupied West Bank, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli forces stormed the village at predawn time and cordoned off a house before raiding it, physically assaulting its owner and detaining him, WAFA reported medical sources as saying. The detainee was identified as Mohammad Zir’ini.

The Palestinian child that #Israel killed this morning in Burqin near Jenin city: Yousif Soboh, 16. pic.twitter.com/dWJxfB2UJI — Zena Tahhan (زينه الطحان) (@zenatahhan) September 26, 2021

Israeli soldiers fired live gunfire at the residents who were protesting, killing two of them and injuring at least four, WAFA reported.

One of the two Palestinians killed was identified as Osama Yaser Soboh, 22. The other one was identified as 16-year-old Yousif Soboh, Al Jazeera reported.

The father of the mar.tyr Osama Soboh (22) gives his son a farewell look during his funeral. Osama was shot dead by Israeli forces in Burqin village near Jenin.#FactsOfPalestine pic.twitter.com/blIr81LbQT — Amaal Esam (@Amalesam16) September 26, 2021

Clashes also erupted between Israeli soldiers and local residents following an Israeli raid of the neighboring village of Kafr Dan. At least two Palestinians were detained by the Israeli military during the raid.

Earlier last night, an Israeli undercover force hiding in a vehicle with Palestinian registration plates kidnapped two Palestinian young men from their car, which was parked in a fuel station in the nearby city of Jenin.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)