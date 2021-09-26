WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians in Beit Anan

Three Palestinians were killed by the Israeli army in Beit Anan. (Photo: via Social Media)

Three Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in an attack early Sunday morning that targeted a house in the village of Beit Anan, near the occupied Jerusalem, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli army sealed off a house in the village and embarked on firing grenades, bombs, and gunfire at it. Explosions were heard during the raid.

A video that was shared on social media showed Israeli soldiers taking away a body believed to belong to a Palestinian young man killed during the attack, shortly before the Ministry of Health confirmed that the total number of victims was three.

The Israeli forces sealed off the village and declared it a closed military zone in the aftermath of the deadly attack.

