WATCH: Israeli Forces Kill Three Palestinians in Beit Anan

Three Palestinians were shot dead by the Israeli occupation forces in an attack early Sunday morning that targeted a house in the village of Beit Anan, near the occupied Jerusalem, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli army sealed off a house in the village and embarked on firing grenades, bombs, and gunfire at it. Explosions were heard during the raid.

🚨 The IOF shot and killed 2 Palestinians Beit Anan, northwest of occupied Jerusalem today. This video shows the moment Zionist soldiers stole the body of one of the martyrs, to use as a bargaining chip. #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/qo5swsvNBL — Mohammed El-Kurd (@m7mdkurd) September 26, 2021

A video that was shared on social media showed Israeli soldiers taking away a body believed to belong to a Palestinian young man killed during the attack, shortly before the Ministry of Health confirmed that the total number of victims was three.

The Israeli forces sealed off the village and declared it a closed military zone in the aftermath of the deadly attack.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)