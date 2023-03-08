Two People Injured in Israeli Shelling in Southern Gaza

Two people were injured on Wednesday in an Israeli shelling at a site east of Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

WAFA correspondent said that Israeli tanks stationed near the fence separating Gaza from Israel fired several shells at a location and farms east of the city, injuring two people who were taken to the hospital.

Israeli drones have been flying over Gaza since last night, according to WAFA.

Quds News Network cited Israeli media as saying that the shelling followed two explosions in the proximity of Isreali vehicles in Khan Yunis.

