Israel to Build Over 1,000 New Settlement Units in Occupied West Bank

Israel has published tenders for more than 1,000 new housing units in illegal Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, despite a commitment it made in US-backed talks in February that discussion of new settlement units would be halted for the next four months, Reuters news agency reported on Sunday.

The Israel Land Authority reportedly published on its website separate tenders for 1,248 new housing units in illegal Jewish settlements in Occupied West Bank.

Brave #Irish Lawmaker slams #Israel.

Wants to:

▪️Pass Legislation to BAN GOODS from Illegal Settlements under

International law

▪️Stop commerce with those responsible for the Repugnant situation

▪️Recognise State of #Palestine#BDS

Thank You 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/OoLewTGNfL — Alpha100 (@100_alpha) April 28, 2023

The settlements include Beitar Illit, Efrat, Kiryat Arba, Ma’ale Efraim, and Karnei Shomron in addition to 89 units in the occupied East Jerusalem settlement of Gilo.

According to a report by the United Nations Human Rights Committee, just under 700,000 settlers live in 279 settlements across the West Bank and East Jerusalem – up from 520,000 in 2012 – in violation of international law.

(PC, The New Arab)