Two Young Palestinians Killed in Israeli Army Incursion into West Bank City of Jenin (VIDEO)

Sanad Abu Atiyeh, 17, (L) and Yazid Saadi, 23, were killed by Israeli occupation forces in Jenin. (Photo: Social Media)

Two young Palestinians were killed on Thursday and several others injured in a large-scale Israeli army incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Sanad Abu Atiyeh, 17, and Yazid Saadi, 23, have died after arriving at the hospital.

The Ministry added that 15 people were injured in the incursion, with three reported to be critical.

A large Israeli army force raided Jenin on Thursday morning, 24 hours after Diaa Hamarsheh, a Palestinian resident of the town of Yabad, near Jenin, shot and killed five Israelis in a shooting attack in Bnai Brak, near Tel Aviv.

Eyewitnesses said that residents clashed with the Israeli forces, which opened live fire and shot teargas at the Palestinians.

According to reports, one Palestinian was detained as the Israeli army operation continues in Jenin and its refugee camp.

Israeli soldiers also broke into the town of Yabad, causing serious havoc and destruction to Hamarsheh’s house, and beating up its residents and neighbors.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)

