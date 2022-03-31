Two Young Palestinians Killed in Israeli Army Incursion into West Bank City of Jenin (VIDEO)

Two young Palestinians were killed on Thursday and several others injured in a large-scale Israeli army incursion into the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Sanad Abu Atiyeh, 17, and Yazid Saadi, 23, have died after arriving at the hospital.

BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces killed two Palestinian youths Yazan al-Sa'di, 23, and Sanad Abu Atiya, 17, in the occupied West Bank district of Jenin.#16thOctoberGroup pic.twitter.com/s3P2WPj1YU — 16th October Group 🇵🇸 (@16thOctPal) March 31, 2022

The Ministry added that 15 people were injured in the incursion, with three reported to be critical.

A large Israeli army force raided Jenin on Thursday morning, 24 hours after Diaa Hamarsheh, a Palestinian resident of the town of Yabad, near Jenin, shot and killed five Israelis in a shooting attack in Bnai Brak, near Tel Aviv.

Eyewitnesses said that residents clashed with the Israeli forces, which opened live fire and shot teargas at the Palestinians.

Jenin camp this morning where the Israeli forces have cold-bloodily murdered two Palestinians and injured fifteen others during a military invasion. pic.twitter.com/eKDSaEQuIZ — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) March 31, 2022

According to reports, one Palestinian was detained as the Israeli army operation continues in Jenin and its refugee camp.

Israeli soldiers also broke into the town of Yabad, causing serious havoc and destruction to Hamarsheh’s house, and beating up its residents and neighbors.

