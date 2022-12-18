Two Palestinian Brothers Killed in Car-Ramming Attack by Jewish Settler (VIDEO)

Brothers Mohammad and Muhannad Muteir were killed in a car-ramming attack by a Jewish settler near Nablus. (Photo: via Social Media)

Two Palestinian brothers were killed on Saturday night in a car-ramming attack by a Jewish settler near the Israeli military checkpoint of Za’tara, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Zakaria Fayala, a spokesperson for the Jerusalem Governorate, confirmed that the two victims were identified as Mohammad and Muhannad Muteir, from the Qalandiya refugee camp.

Fayala said the two brothers were on the side of the road near the checkpoint fixing a puncture in one of the tires of their vehicle when a Jewish settler drove his car into them, killing Mohammad and seriously injuring Muhannad.

Muhannad was rushed to a hospital in Israel for medical treatment before he was pronounced dead a short time later.

