Two Palestinian Brothers Killed in Car-Ramming Attack by Jewish Settler (VIDEO)

Two Palestinian brothers were killed on Saturday night in a car-ramming attack by a Jewish settler near the Israeli military checkpoint of Za’tara, near Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Zakaria Fayala, a spokesperson for the Jerusalem Governorate, confirmed that the two victims were identified as Mohammad and Muhannad Muteir, from the Qalandiya refugee camp.

Palestinians bid a final farewell to Mohammad and Muhannad Muteir, two brothers killed last night in a car-ramming attack by an Israeli settler near the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/dJxk1TGKrf — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 18, 2022

Fayala said the two brothers were on the side of the road near the checkpoint fixing a puncture in one of the tires of their vehicle when a Jewish settler drove his car into them, killing Mohammad and seriously injuring Muhannad.

Muhannad was rushed to a hospital in Israel for medical treatment before he was pronounced dead a short time later.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)