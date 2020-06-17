UK PM Boris Johnson Opposes Israel’s West Bank Annexation Plan

June 17, 2020
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: File)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank constitutes a “breach of international law”, adding that his government strongly objects it and will continue to work towards the achievement of the internationally-supported two-state solution.

On May 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his pledge to annex part of the occupied Palestinian West Bank in July.

Palestinians have expressed outrage, appealing to the international community to block the Israeli step, which, if implemented, would be considered the final nail in the two-state solution’s coffin.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on May 19 that the PA is canceling all agreements with Israel and the US, as a direct response to Israel’s annexation plans.

(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

*