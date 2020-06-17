UK PM Boris Johnson Opposes Israel’s West Bank Annexation Plan

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that Israel’s plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank constitutes a “breach of international law”, adding that his government strongly objects it and will continue to work towards the achievement of the internationally-supported two-state solution.

On May 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his pledge to annex part of the occupied Palestinian West Bank in July.

Boris Johnson:

We objected Israel's plan to annex the West Bank and it is a violation of international law.#Act4Palestine #annexation pic.twitter.com/O0ANh7cfsA — Hala Atef (@HalaAtef400) June 16, 2020

Palestinians have expressed outrage, appealing to the international community to block the Israeli step, which, if implemented, would be considered the final nail in the two-state solution’s coffin.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on May 19 that the PA is canceling all agreements with Israel and the US, as a direct response to Israel’s annexation plans.

