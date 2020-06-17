Likud MK: Netanyahu Promised to Never Recognize Palestinian State

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he would never recognize a Palestinian state, senior Likud MK Miki Zohar revealed yesterday.
According to the Times of Israel, Zohar tweeted:
“The prime minister announced yesterday [Monday] at the faction meeting that in no constellation will the government or the Knesset recognize the principle of establishing a Palestinian state.”
Netanyahu, according to Zohar, stressed: “We will never recognize a Palestinian state!”
The Times of Israel said Netanyahu’s remarks came amid criticism from settler leaders who claim that his annexation plan would pave the way for a Palestinian state as envisioned by the US President Donald Trump’s so-called Deal of the Century.
Tump’s administration has indicated that it would accept Netanyahu’s annexation should he agreed on the creation of a Palestinian state on the remaining parts of the occupied West Bank.
At the same time, Zohar said that if the US insisted on the recognition of a Palestinian state, Israel would give up on annexation.
On May 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed his pledge to annex part of the occupied Palestinian West Bank in July.
Palestinians have expressed outrage, appealing to the international community to block the Israeli step, which, if implemented, would be considered the final nail in the two-state solution’s coffin.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced on May 19 that the PA is canceling all agreements with Israel and the US, as a direct response to Israel’s annexation plans.
(Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)
