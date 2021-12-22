UN Calls on Israel to Stop Settlement Activities, Forced Evictions

Israel must immediately halt its settlement activities, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the peace process in the Middle East said on Tuesday.

Tor Wennesland called on Israel “to cease the advancement of all settlement activities immediately,” describing the move as a “flagrant violation of UN resolutions.”

CHICAGO: 11am Wed @ 100 W. Randolph- Show up for Palestinian communities and our right to #Boycott4Justice! Challenge the IL Investment Policy Board policy to invest public pension $ in Israeli settlements. No land grabs, home demolitions, & settler violence on our dime! pic.twitter.com/0nb8wi4BoM — #SaveSilwan #SaveSheikhJarrah USCPR (@USCPR_) December 21, 2021

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing, Wennesland demanded a “cessation of all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories,” adding that the “violent incidents have unfortunately continued.”

Referring to the evictions carried out against Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of occupied East Jerusalem, Wennesland called on the occupation authorities “to end the displacement and eviction of Palestinians, while enabling them to build legally and address their development need.”

EU representatives cannot even “promise” to apply political pressure on Israel to stop these evictions. Empty gesture of “solidarity”, political theatre that exploits Palestinians about to be driven from their homes in service of ethnic cleansing. Nothing will be done. Shameful. https://t.co/yYt1ea92eq — Joseph Saltarelli (@JoeJSaltarelli) December 20, 2021

The UN official expressed his “continued concern” over the “deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

