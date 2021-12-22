UN Calls on Israel to Stop Settlement Activities, Forced Evictions

December 22, 2021 Blog, News, Slider
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process. (Photo: Daniela Penkova, United Nations)

Israel must immediately halt its settlement activities, the United Nations Special Coordinator for the peace process in the Middle East said on Tuesday.

Tor Wennesland called on Israel “to cease the advancement of all settlement activities immediately,” describing the move as a “flagrant violation of UN resolutions.”

Speaking at a UN Security Council briefing, Wennesland demanded a “cessation of all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories,” adding that the “violent incidents have unfortunately continued.”

Referring to the evictions carried out against Palestinian families in the Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan neighborhoods of occupied East Jerusalem, Wennesland called on the occupation authorities “to end the displacement and eviction of Palestinians, while enabling them to build legally and address their development need.”

The UN official expressed his “continued concern” over the “deteriorating security situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*