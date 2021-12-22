WATCH: Right-Wing Israeli MK Itamar Ben-Gvir Draws Gun at Arab Guards in Tel Aviv

Right-wing Israeli Member of the Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir drew his gun at Arab guards in Tel Aviv after they told him he had parked in a restricted spot, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli official, a member of the Religious Zionist Party, drew his personal firearm because he “felt in danger” as the guards “threatened” him, he said.

The incident occurred when he arrived in the parking area of the Expo Tel Aviv fairground. The two Arab security guards accused him of parking in a restricted spot.

בן גביר משתולל, מאיים באקדח. הוא התבקש לא לחנות במקום אסור. בן גביר שלף את האקדח, וכך זה נראה ונשמע. מערב פרוע. عضو الكنيست بن غفير يهدد مواطن بمسدس. pic.twitter.com/OY7wwH243T — Jafar Farah (@Jafarfarah1) December 22, 2021

Video footage shows Ben-Gvir drawing his gun while accusing the guards of threatening to beat him. One of the guards can be heard denying the claim.

Police were called but the security guards had left the scene before officers arrived. They were later located and detained for questioning.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)